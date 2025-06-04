UConn, Dan Hurley Set for Huge New Scheduling Series
The UConn Huskies and the Kansas Jayhawks will begin a home-and-home series this season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and College Hoops Today.
The first game will take place on December 2 at Allen Fieldhouse with a return trip to Connecticut next year for the 2026-27 season.
Rothstein ranks UConn No. 8 and Kansas No. 31 in his Rothstein 45 rankings ahead of the upcoming season. The two programs account for three of the last four national champions in men’s college basketball. While both teams fell short of their goals in 2024-25, they remain stalwart powerhouses in the sport that make for an intriguing matchup in each of the next two years.
Dan Hurley has been working to fill out the Huskies’ non-conference schedule and has added some impressive matchups to the slate. The Huskies have already announced matchups with Illinois, BYU, Arizona, Texas, and the reigning national champion Florida Gators. Only Arizona out of that list will be a home-and-home series.
The other four will be played at neutral sights, with the Texas and Florida matchups taking place at the Jimmy V Classic. The Huskies will meet the Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on Novemeber 28 and the Cougers at the TD Arena in Boston on November 15.
As for UConn and Kansas, the two blue-blood programs have met four times since 1995, with the Jayhawks taking the victory in all four contests. Their most recent meeting was at Allen Fieldhouse in 2023, with Kansas walking away with a 69-65 win.