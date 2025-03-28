UConn Freshman Isaiah Abraham Enters Transfer Portal
Connecticut Huskies reserve Isaiah Abraham is looking for a new pack.
Per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, the freshman forward has opted to enter the transfer portal. Abraham is the UConn men's first casualty of the portal after it opened on Monday.
"I want to thank Coach [Danny] Hurley, all the UConn coaches, my teammates, managers, and everyone in Husky nation for welcoming me with open arms this year," Abraham said in an Instagram post. "I grew as both a player and person and will be forever thankful."
"That said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal so I can better explore options for my future and continue to grow as a player and person. I appreciate your support during this time. Go Huskies!!"
Abraham, standing at 6-7 and weighing 210 lbs., had consensus four-star ratings upon joining UConn's 2024 class alongside Liam McNeeley and Ahmad Nowell. Per 247 Sports, the Paul VI High School (VA) alum also had offers from Big East rivals Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Villanova, and Xavier.
Trapped behind experienced options on the forward depth chart (i.e. Alex Karaban, Jaylin Stewart), Stewart appeared in nine games this season, averaging 1.6 points and 0.6 rebounds in just over three minutes a showing. His busiest night came on Nov. 30 when he had six points in 10 minutes to close out a blowout win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
In high school, Abraham was a consensus ranked prospect and guided Paul VI to the top spot in MaxPreps' national boys rankings. He was also a three-time All-State team selection in Virginia also earned AAU championship honors with Team Takeover.
UConn lost two men to the transfer portal after last season's national championship run, as guards Andre Johnson Jr. and Apostolos Roumoglou respectively moved on to Utah Valley and Richmond.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags