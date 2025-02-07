UConn Freshman Sensation Liam McNeeley Named Top 10 Candidate For Julius Erving Award
Unfortunately, a significant ankle injury has caused UConn Huskies star forward Liam McNeeley to miss eight consecutive games.
On the bright side, the freshman sensation has played well enough to be named to the Top 10 list for the Julius Irving Award, per the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The award was created for the best small forward in college basketball.
There’s no denying that McNeeley is the heart and soul of Dan Hurley’s Huskies.
As a wise perimeter-oriented guard with infectious energy, McNeeley thrives in numerous situations.
When McNeeley receives a ball screen and discovers the opposing big man is too upright, he’ll lower his center of gravity and get two feet in the paint before making his next move.
When the Richardson, Texas native is playing off the ball and witnesses a teammate attempt to drive downhill, he’ll either slide down from the wing or lift from the corner, prepared to shoot.
McNeeley averages 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.9% from long range.
Outside of McNeeley, Chad Baker-Mazara, Cooper Flagg, Payton Sandfort, Jaxson Robinson, Ian Jackson, Jalon Moore, Ace Bailey, Miles Byrd, and RJ Luis Jr. are in contention for the Julius Irving Award.
McNeeley is at a disadvantage now, but when he finally returns to action, he’ll have a legitimate shot of prevailing in the tight race.
