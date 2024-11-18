UConn Huskies Freshman Named BIG EAST Freshman Of The Week After Plus-27 Game
The BIG EAST conference announced on Monday that a UConn Huskies player is its Freshman of the Week.
Freshman stud Liam McNeeley has been named BIG East Freshman of the Week for his performance versus Le Moyne.
McNeeley scored 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting (three triples) to go along with three rebounds, a steal and a block in UConn’s victory over Le Moyne. McNeeley ended up plus-27 in the game, and afterward, Huskies head coach Dan Hurley remarked that it was McNeeley’s “best approach” to a game so far.
McNeeley is averaging 14.3 points per game through three games, second only on UConn to junior forward Alex Karaban.
McNeeley is shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent on threes so far this season and is also averaging an impressive 8.0 rebounds per game.
17 of McNeeley’s 27 field goal attempts this year have been threes. His scoring average should rise once his free throw average (71.4 percent currently) rises above 80 percent, which is bound to happen for a shooter of McNeeley’s caliber.
McNeeley is expected to be a lottery pick in next June’s NBA draft. He looks like one so far, and there’s so much room for improvement on the defensive end that McNeeley will undoubtedly grow into as his season under Hurley progresses.
