UConn Huskies Jump Seven Spots In Latest AP Top 25 Rankings After Big Week
The UConn Huskies are considered one of the best 20 teams in college basketball again.
After a disastrous Maui Invitational, Dan Hurley’s squad found itself on the very edge of the Top 25 last Monday as the No. 25 team in the nation voted on by the Associated Press.
Since returning from Maui, the Huskies have won three straight, including two massive wins this past week over Baylor and Texas, the latter game on the road in Austin.
On Monday, UConn saw its productive week reflected in the new AP rankings, as the Huskies climbed seven spots to become the No. 18 team in the nation.
Clemson and Michigan were the only Top 25 teams to take a bigger leap this week in the rankings. Clemson jumped ten spots to No. 16 and Michigan jumped 12 spots to No. 14.
UConn’s opponent this Saturday, Gonzaga, fell two spots to No. 8 after losing to No. 4 Kentucky on Sunday.
The Zags are sure to be hungry when they take on UConn at Madison Square Garden in what should be an explosive matchup.
More NCAA: UConn's Elite Lob Threat Suddenly Thriving Due To Improved Guard Play