UConn Huskies Remain Unranked Despite Perfect 2-0 Week
The UConn Huskies played winning basketball last week, resulting in two impressive Big East victories.
Although the Huskies allowed the Georgetown Hoyas to shoot 51.8% from the field and 40.7% from long-range on Wednesday, they enjoyed arguably their most impressive offensive performance.
Dan Hurley’s crew notched 93 points, shot 55.9% from the field, 37.5% from the three-point land, and had five contributors efficiently finish with double-digit points in their dominant 93-79 home victory.
Against the Providence Flyers on Saturday, the Huskies entered the break with an eight-point lead and never looked back on their way to a statement 75-63 win.
Tarris Reed Jr., beginning to find his groove in the low post, led all scorers with 24 points on 77% shooting from the field.
Still, UConn failed to receive an AP Top 25 ranking heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Huskies were the No. 19 ranked team in the country going into their Feb. 7 clash against St. John’s but dropped out of the AP Top 25 poll after coming up short.
While the back-to-back NCAA champions rebounded by defeating the No. 24 ranked Creighton Blue Jays days later, they let their fanbase down by falling to the inferior Seton Hall Pirates on Feb. 15.
The unranked Huskies, sitting at 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the Big East, should be focused on going 2-0 for the second consecutive week and preparing for a memorable Big East Tournament run.
