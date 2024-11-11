UConn Junior Forward Named First Team Preseason All-American By Sporting News
UConn Huskies redshirt junior forward Alex Karaban continues to receive preseason honors.
The latest: a First Team Preseason All-America selection by The Sporting News.
Sporting News’ Mike Decourcy discussed Karaban’s value in a new piece announcing the publication’s All-America selections.
“Karaban wisely went through the NBA Draft process after starting for NCAA championship teams in each of his first two seasons,” Decourcy said.
“And then, after learning what he could, he wisely withdrew to inherit the opportunity to become UConn’s featured player in 2024-25. He’ll get an even greater platform to show what his offensive versatility can mean to winning.”
“He was third among the Huskies in shot attempts last year, and only fourth as a freshman, but he’s accurate from a variety of distances and an extraordinary foul shooter. He is an excellent ballhandler who has committed only 79 turnovers in 2,352 minutes of play, a significant portion of that time in highly consequential games.”
“Karaban helps give UConn a legitimate chance to win a third consecutive NCAA Tournament – and another year at UConn gives him a shot at being fully valued by the NBA.”
Karaban is off to a tremendous start to the new season. Through two games, he’s already tallied 11 total blocked shots. He’s also averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game for the 2-0 Huskies.
