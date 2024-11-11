UConn Junior Forward Named To BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll After Great Start
UConn Huskies junior forward Alex Karaban looked like one of the nation’s most complete players during the season’s first week.
College basketball legends are made in March, not in November, but Karaban’s first two games were still a welcome sight for Dan Hurley and the Huskies.
Karaban blocked 11 shots across both contests and scored 37 points while rebounding and assisting at a high rate.
The BIG EAST named Karaban to its Weekly Honor Roll and released a small write-up on his play.
“Contributed in virtually every way with averages of 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.5 blocks in a 2-0 week,” the statement said. “Shot 64.7 percent from the field and 61.9 percent from 3-point range.”
Karaban’s election to the Weekly Honor Roll comes on the same day that he was named a First Team Preseason All-American by The Sporting News.
The other players to make the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll were Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton (BIG EAST Player of the Week), Thomas Sorber of Georgetown (BIG EAST Freshman of the Week), Isaiah Rivera of DePaul, Kam Jones of Marquette, RJ Luis Jr. of St. Johns, and Dayvion McKnight of Xavier.
Karaban was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll five times last season.
