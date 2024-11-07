UConn Junior Forward Tallies Ridiculous Seven Blocks In Season Opener
UConn Huskies junior forward Alex Karaban was even better than advertised during UConn’s 92-56 opening night victory over Sacred Heart.
That’s saying a lot, considering Karaban is advertised as one of the nation’s best players.
But Karaban outdid himself on Wednesday, registering career highs in both blocks (seven) and assists (seven).
Karaban was UConn’s best player on the evening, finishing with a team-high 20 points on a scorching 5-for-7 from downtown to go along with six rebounds and the aforementioned assist and block numbers.
Not surprisingly, Karaban was also a game-high plus-30.
Karaban’s seven assists were a team-high, making it just the second time in Karaban’s 79-game career that he’s led UConn in dimes.
The blocks were even more eye-opening for the Naismith Player of the Year candidate.
Karaban tallied an absurd five rejections in the first half alone. The seven blocks he finished with are the most recorded in a game for UConn since Donoval Clingan swatted eight shots versus Northwestern in last year’s Round of 32 NCAA tournament matchup.
It’s hard to imagine a better start to the season for UConn’s leader.
