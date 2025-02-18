UConn Left Out Of AP Top 25 Rankings For Second Consecutive Week
The UConn Huskies started last week on a positive note.
Despite playing a lackluster first half of basketball against Creighton last Tuesday, freshman star Liam McNeeley took over the contest after the break and guided the Huskies to a confidence-building 70-66 victory.
However, the Huskies didn’t come to play against Seton Hall on Saturday, resulting in a puzzling 69-68 overtime loss to the Pirates and a missed opportunity to sneak back into the AP Top 25 rankings.
UConn had a seven-point lead with 35 seconds remaining in regulation and a five-point lead with 55 seconds remaining in overtime. Still, the Huskies failed to come out on top, frustrating head coach Dan Hurley.
“I feel like in the end, we got what we deserved,” Hurley told reporters following the defeat. “Credit Seton Hall, credit Shaheen (Holloway). Should’ve won it in regulation, should’ve won it in overtime. Just did a lot of things that make you look like you’re a poorly coached team.”
“I felt like it was justice today because they deserved to win. But credit Shaheen and credit their guys for fighting back at the end of regulation and fighting back at the end of overtime.”
With Villanova coming to Storrs on Tuesday, the Huskies could soon return to their winning ways.
Expect Hurley’s crew to play high-level basketball from start to finish against the Wildcats and secure a much-needed Big East victory.
