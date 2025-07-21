UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Made WNBA History With This Stat
UConn legend Paige Bueckers made history with a great performance in the WNBA All-Star Game. Bueckers set the record for most assists (8) without a turnover by a rookie in NBA and WNBA All-Star Game history.
This shows that Bueckers was efficient as a passer and is continuing an impressive rookie campaign. Across 18 games with the Dallas Wings, Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, four rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. She is shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three.
Bueckers' instant impact in the WNBA is no surprise given her stellar career at UConn. Across four seasons with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from behind the arc.
If Bueckers can improve her efficiency in the WNBA to what it was at UConn, she will become an even more dynamic player.
Bueckers led the Huskies to win the National Championship in April and is only adding to her legacy in the WNBA. With an All-Star appearance and a record-breaking stat in the All-Star Game, Bueckers will now look to have a strong second half of the season and take home the Rookie of the Year award.
