UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Ties Another Massive WNBA Record
Dallas Wings guard and UConn legend Paige Bueckers has taken the league by storm since joining the WNBA.
Bueckers now has another WNBA record as she tied Cynthia Cooper as the fastest player to reach 400 points and 100 assists. She made it happen in just 22 games in the league.
This is impressive for Bueckers as Cooper is regarded as one of the greatest WNBA players of all-time.
Bueckers is having a great rookie campaign, averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. She is shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.
It's no surprise that Bueckers is having success, as she had an incredible career at UConn. Across four seasons with the Huskies, she averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. She shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from behind the arc.
Bueckers led the Huskies to win the National Championship in 2025, capping off her illustrious college career.
Bueckers has already been an All-Star and has set many WNBA records. If she finishes her season strong, she will add Rookie of the Year to her resume.
