UConn Legend Stephon Castle Claims Top Spot In Latest NBA Rookie Ladder Rankings

Castle was rewarded for his improved play lately

Caleb Hightower

Jan 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles in the second half against the LA Clippers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Although the NBA Rookie of the Year race is far from finished, the updated NBA Rookie Ladder rankings revealed that former UConn Huskies standout guard Stephon Castle is in the best shape.

Castle holds the No. 1 spot while Jaylen Wells, Alexandre Sarr, Zach Edey, Yves Missi, Kel’el Ware, Tristan de Siva, Bub Carrington, Zaccharie Risacher, and Donovan Clingan round out the Top 10.  

Some believe that Wells should possess a slight edge over Castle due to his more impressive efficiency and ability to contain the best players on opposing teams. 

However, Castle, who’s scored 15+ points in five of his last seven outings and only shot below 43% from the field twice during that stretch, has a legitimate case for being in front of the rest of the competition. 

The 2024 NCAA champion averages 11.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game with the 20-24 San Antonio Spurs.

However, if Castle wants to remain atop the rankings, he must prioritize improving his shot selection and becoming a legitimate threat from beyond the arc. 

With ample time remaining in the NBA Rookie of the Year race, Castle should stay motivated to prove he’s the most deserving candidate. 

