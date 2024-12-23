UConn Phenom Liam McNeeley Nabs Third Consecutive Big East Freshman Of The Week
Liam McNeeley is head and shoulders above all other freshmen in the Big East Conference so far this season.
On Monday, the Big East announced McNeeley as its Freshman of the Week for the third consecutive week and fourth time overall this season.
“Make that (3) in a row,” the post said.
“(Liam McNeeley) averaged 15.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4 rebounds in a 2-0 week for (UConn).”
McNeeley was crucial in both of UConn’s big wins this past week. Versus Xavier in an overtime thriller, McNeeley scored all 14 of his points in the second half and OT and tallied four dimes without a single turnover.
McNeeley followed that up with an efficient performance in a win at Butler, scoring 17 points on 3-for-3 from downtown while dishing out a career-best seven assists and snagging five boards.
McNeeley is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Huskies through 13 games.
He’s done nothing but reinforce his projected lottery status in the 2025 NBA draft.
The six-foot-seven McNeeley turned 19 this past October.
