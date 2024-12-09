UConn's Alex Karaban Continues Excellent Season In Return Versus Texas
UConn Huskies junior forward Alex Karaban reminded the nation who he is on Sunday night versus the Texas Longhorns in Austin.
Karaban had missed the last two games for the Huskies while recovering from a mild concussion.
On Sunday, the six-foot-eight wing looked as healthy as ever.
Karaban finished with a team-high 21 points and a team-high 11 rebounds for UConn on 3-for-5 shooting from three. He also had four assists and two blocks.
It was another all-around performance from Karaban that points to him being one of the most complete basketball players in the country. UConn is now 7-3 on the season ahead of its blockbuster matchup with Gonzaga, and Maui suddenly feels like a thing of the past.
Through the first third of the regular season, Karaban has separated himself as UConn’s most important player, as if that wasn’t already known.
Karaban’s offensive skills are obvious, but it’s his elite defense that’s been a guiding light for UConn this year as most Huskies have struggled on that end.
UConn did look markedly better defensively versus Texas on Sunday. That will need to continue against one of the best teams in the nation on Saturday.
