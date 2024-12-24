UConn's Alex Karaban Named Big East Player Of The Week For First Time
UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban was named BIG EAST men’s basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
The league announced the award on its official X page. It is Karaban's first time being named Player of the Week in the conference.
Karaban averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 boards in two big wins over Xavier and Butler this past week.
Karaban was clutch in both games when UConn needed him the most.
Versus Xavier, the redshirt junior opened overtime with a cold-blooded three-pointer and scored seven points in total during the extra period to push the Huskies to a victory.
Then against Butler, Karaban hit two dagger threes in the final 2:30 of play to quell a late rally from the tough-as-nails Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Karaban is UConn’s leading scorer through 13 games at 16.5 points per contest to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks.
Karaban is also shooting a career-best 42.1 percent from downtown so far this season. He and freshman stud Liam McNeeley form arguably the best wing duo in the nation.
