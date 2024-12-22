UConn's Dan Hurley Gets Revenge On 'Stupid' Podcasts With Six-Game Win Streak
Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies may have already stockpiled enough bulletin board material to last them the season.
Following UConn’s 78-74 road win over Butler on Saturday, Hurley didn’t miss an opportunity to call out people who have doubted the Huskies since their three losses at the Maui Invitational.
“I think (Maui was) something that's given this team an edge because the external noise was really loud … a lot of commentary on the program, on the team, on myself,” Hurley told reporters a few minutes into the postgame presser at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
“I’m really proud of the response. The run of (six) games we've had since that Maryland Eastern Shore game … I'm not sure how many people at that point … were on their stupid podcasts saying we'd be 10-3.”
“Not all podcasts are stupid, but just some of them are. Some of them say stupid (expletive).”
Hurley’s comments not surprisingly went viral on X.
His basketball team has not lost since Maui, a stretch that has included wins over Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, Xavier, and now Butler.
UConn has completely put November in the rearview and is looking like a bona fide Final Four contender once again.
More NCAA: UConn Revives 'Bulletproof Basketball': 'The Uniform's Not Gonna Win It For Us'