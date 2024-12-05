UConn's Dan Hurley On Win Over Baylor: 'Big Confidence Builder For Us'
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley knows how important his team’s win over Baylor on Wednesday night was.
The Huskies needed a marquee win over a ranked opponent after their rough go at the Maui Invitational.
UConn, now 6-3, might look back at Wednesday’s victory over Baylor as a turning point in their season. Aidan Mahaney finally broke out of his slump, and Hurley might have discovered something with a double-big lineup of Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr.
After the game, Hurley thanked the UConn faithful who packed Gampel Pavilion.
“Thank you Gampel, thank you students, thank you crowd,” Hurley said.
“Baylor, must respect, their coach is one of the best in the country, they got one of the best teams, best programs. We had some attrition in terms of injuries for both teams but I’m really proud of the will. Showed a will we haven’t shown this year in big spots so I think it’s a big confidence builder for us.”
Liam McNeeley led all Huskies with 17 points on 5-for-13 shooting.
UConn travels to Texas next to take on the Longhorns in another big matchup slated for December 8.
