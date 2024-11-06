UConn's Dan Hurley Praises Huskies Freshman: 'The Guy's A Total Killer'
The UConn Huskies begin their regular season journey on Wednesday night versus Sacred Heart, and many eyes will be on UConn’s stud freshman wing.
Six-foot-seven Liam McNeeley is one of the highest-rated recruits head coach Dan Hurley has ever landed at UConn, and he’s already received rave reviews based on his performance in offseason workouts and during practice sessions in recent weeks.
Hurley has already described McNeeley as the “best freshman” he’s ever brought into the program, and FOX Sports’ John Fanta has predicted that McNeeley could go as high as No. 5 in the 2025 NBA draft.
Hurley added more fuel to the McNeeley hype when the two-time national champion coach appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
“We got a freshman named Liam McNeeley that’s going to be one of the best freshmen in the country, if not the best," Hurley said. "The guy’s a total killer.”
McNeeley is expected to play in Wednesday's opener for UConn after battling a calf strain over the past couple of weeks.
UConn fans got a first taste of McNeeley when the Huskies faced off against Rhode Island in an October exhibition. McNeeley finished the exhibition victory with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 24 minutes.
