UConn's Dan Hurley Predicts Explosive Season For Solo Ball In 2025-26
The UConn Huskies picked up a crucial home win over Georgetown on Wednesday night, but it was just another day at the office for Solo Ball.
The sophomore guard scored 20 points on 4-for-10 from three to go along with five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and zero turnovers.
Ball is now averaging 14.9 points per game on the season for UConn on 43.1 percent from three. And while Liam McNeeley is UConn’s best offensive player, no one has been more consistent for the Huskies than Ball, especially when durability is taken into account.
Ball has started in each and every one of UConn’s 28 games this season and has scored in double-figures in all but two of those games.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley spoke about Ball following the 93-79 victory over Georgetown.
“Solo is just scratching the surface of what he’s gonna be … (he's) going to be one of the best guards in the country coming in here next year,” Hurley said.
“You’re gonna see a huge jump to like a 16, 17 (points) a game.”
Based on how wildly accurate Ball has been as a shooter this season, he might even be able to sneak into the second round of the 2025 NBA draft if he chose to enter it. But it sounds like Hurley expects Solo to return in 2025-26.
The 21-year-old Ball will be UConn’s best returning player next season if Hurley’s expectations come to fruition.
