UConn's Dan Hurley Provides Hilarious Thoughts About Instagram In New Interview
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has seen his brand explode over the past year, and it hasn’t involved social media one bit.
Hurley’s job isn’t to create viral content, after all; it’s to win basketball games, and Hurley has done a ton of that recently.
In a modern society where everyone is glued to their phones (athletes, coaches, and sports fans alike), Hurley is a refreshing departure from the norm, and a successful one at that.
Hurley discussed his relationship with social media during an appearance on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show.
During the interview, Hurley made a clear distinction between the “real world” he and his program operate in and the world of social media.
“The real world is the relationships and how hard we’re working,” Hurley said.
“We’re not trying to post our way to an image of success. We want to play great, and we want to dominate, and we want to win championships in the real world … not (in) a metaverse.”
Hurley also provided a humorous comment revealing how he reacts whenever he sees that one of his players has posted on Instagram, given the program’s principles.
“I always get surprised on Instagram if I see one of my players post something … it’s just not what we’re about.”
