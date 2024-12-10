UConn's Elite Lob Threat Suddenly Thriving Due To Improved Guard Play
After a frustrating start to the season, UConn Huskies senior center Samson Johnson is beginning to string together some excellent basketball.
Johnson scored 12 points in just 14 minutes in Sunday’s win over Texas. Most notably, Johnson committed just three fouls.
Johnson was 6-for-7 from the field versus Texas, which brings him to 23-for-26 from the floor over the past five games, a stretch in which Johnson has averaged 10.4 points per game for the Huskies.
Johnson had his best game of the season versus Baylor, and he followed that up with another efficient performance on Sunday — an encouraging development for Dan Hurley and UConn.
Johnson’s success on offense is tied directly to UConn’s guards being able to find him in his spots, most of which are above the rim in alley-oop opportunities.
Last year’s guards — Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer — all excelled at finding Johnson whenever he was open. All three of those guys are now in the NBA, and aerial deliveries to Johnson have been far less frequent this season.
That’s started to change, as Huskies guards are finding Johnson more over the last couple of games. It’s been a point of emphasis from Hurley, and his players are responding.
