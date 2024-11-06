UConn's Head Coach Geno Auriemma Enters 2024-25 On Verge Of History
It’s hard to believe that UConn’s legendary head coach Geno Auriemma is entering season No. 40 at the helm of the Huskies.
Auriemma’s career resumé is unspeakably successful at this point. He’s been to 23 Final Fours and won 11 national championships, including a three-peat (2002-2004) and a four-peat (2013-2016).
He’s been named Naismith Coach of the Year eight times and AP Coach of the Year nine times. He’s been named Big East Coach of the Year 12 times.
Not surprisingly, Auriemma was also inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
Somehow, there are still records for Auriemma to break, and he’s on the verge of the next one this season, as noted by FOX Sports’ John Fanta in a new report released Monday.
“Sitting at 1,213 career wins — just three victories shy of the all-time winningest college basketball coach in Division I history, Tara VanDerveer (1,216) — Auriemma enters Year 40 of his Hall of Fame career on his way to being in a class all by himself,” Fanta said.
“The Huskies open with Boston University, South Florida and No. 15 North Carolina before hosting Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 20, which could be a record-breaking night.”
Auriemma was named Fanta’s No. 4 coach to watch in all of college basketball this season.
