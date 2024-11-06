Huskies Report

UConn's Head Coach Geno Auriemma Enters 2024-25 On Verge Of History

The legendary Huskies leader is on the cusp of an all-time record

Colin Keane

Andy Lyons / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
In this story:

It’s hard to believe that UConn’s legendary head coach Geno Auriemma is entering season No. 40 at the helm of the Huskies.

Auriemma’s career resumé is unspeakably successful at this point. He’s been to 23 Final Fours and won 11 national championships, including a three-peat (2002-2004) and a four-peat (2013-2016).

He’s been named Naismith Coach of the Year eight times and AP Coach of the Year nine times. He’s been named Big East Coach of the Year 12 times.

Not surprisingly, Auriemma was also inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Somehow, there are still records for Auriemma to break, and he’s on the verge of the next one this season, as noted by FOX Sports’ John Fanta in a new report released Monday.

“Sitting at 1,213 career wins — just three victories shy of the all-time winningest college basketball coach in Division I history, Tara VanDerveer (1,216) — Auriemma enters Year 40 of his Hall of Fame career on his way to being in a class all by himself,” Fanta said.

“The Huskies open with Boston University, South Florida and No. 15 North Carolina before hosting Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 20, which could be a record-breaking night.”

Auriemma was named Fanta’s No. 4 coach to watch in all of college basketball this season.

More NBA: UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Called 'Face Of College Basketball' In New Report

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "UConn Huskies On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Basketball