UConn's Liam McNeeley Named BIG EAST Freshman Of The Week For Third Time
Liam McNeeley has been honored by the Big East Conference once again.
McNeeley was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week and third time overall this season, UConn’s official website announced on Monday.
“The honor … came after the best performance of (McNeeley’s) career on Saturday in a win over then-No. 8 Gonzaga,” the announcement said.
“McNeeley scored a career-high 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting, adding eight rebounds and four assists without a turnover in his Madison Square Garden debut.”
“This season McNeeley is second on both the Huskies and amongst BIG EAST freshmen in scoring (13.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.1 rpg). He has yet to truly find his outside shooting stroke, connecting at a 33.9 percent clip, but has been a marksman to the tune of an 83.7 percent mark from the free throw line on a team-high 49 attempts. He has added 23 assists, four blocks and five steals thus far through his first 11 games.”
So far, McNeeley is more than living up to the honor of being named preseason BIG EAST Freshman of the Year.
The six-foot-seven wing is a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
McNeeley will take the floor again on Wednesday in UConn’s conference opener against Xavier at the XL Center.
