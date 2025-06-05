UConn's Liam McNeeley Receives Major New NBA Prediction
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a month away, which means UConn Huskie fans are eager to see where the program's prized-possession Liam McNeeley will begin his future career at the professional level.
USA Today published a mock draft on Tuesday that was completed by Grok AI, and McNeeley was selected No. 15 by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The article states that Grok's reasoning behind this selection was "McNeeley’s sharpshooting and off-ball movement complement OKC’s offense." With this in mind, it would make sense that a team playing for the NBA Championship this season would want a young offensive player like McNeeley in their rotation. The freshman forward averaged 14.5 points per game and a three-point percentage of 31.7 in his one season with the program.
Currently, the Thunder have a rotation of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe at the three spot. Williams has been a perfect complimentary piece to MVP-winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the 24-year-old is averaged 21.6 points per game during the 2024-25 regular season. However, Williams is set to become a restricted free agent in two seasons, so McNeeley makes sense for a team that does an excellent job planning for the future.
