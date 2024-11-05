UConn's Paige Bueckers Called 'Centerpiece In The Women's Game' In New Report
It would be difficult to name a more talked-about player this year in all of college basketball than UConn’s Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers has experienced an illustrious career defined by continually overcoming challenges. As the Huskies senior guard enters the 2024-25 season, she likely has one goal on her mind: a national championship.
On Monday, FOX Sports’ John Fanta named Bueckers the No. 2 player in the nation to watch (Duke’s Cooper Flagg topped Fanta’s list).
“Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last season,” Fanta said.
“The senior guard has battled injuries and accomplished just about everything outside of winning that elusive national championship. Is this the year the Huskies end that eight-year drought? Bueckers is the centerpiece in the women's game.”
Bueckers and the Huskies open up their season on Thursday night with a home game versus Boston University.
UConn is the No. 2 ranked team in the AP Top 25 heading into the season. The Huskies received two votes to be the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. South Carolina opens the year at No. 1 having received 27 votes.
