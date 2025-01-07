UConn's Poor 1-On-1 Defense Is 'Major Problem,' Says Dan Hurley, Analysts
Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies are an impressive 12-3, but the team is not without its weaknesses.
One flaw that was exposed on Sunday versus Providence was UConn’s inability to contain dribble penetration.
Hurley touched on this problem during the postgame press conference. Basketball analysts Rob Dauster and Terrence Oglesby also discussed it on a new episode of the Field of 68: After Dark podcast.
Here’s what Dauster, Oglesby, and Hurley had to say about UConn’s troublesome 1-on-1 defense.
Dauster:
“They still haven’t been able to figure out how to stop … dribble penetration, keep people from being able to get to the rim.”
Oglesby:
“If I’m Alex Karaban, I better start sliding them puppies because a lot of people watching this game, especially opposing teams, they’re gonna be watching to see, what did Providence do to exploit Connecticut a little bit?”
“And I think that dribble drive … was tough (for UConn to defend).”
Hurley:
“At times it was really embarrassing, our 1-on-1 defense. The depth that (Providence) was able to get off the dribble is very concerning. It brings us back to our low moments in November.”
“We gotta find a way to be sturdier on the ball. … Sometimes teams are just putting their heads down and driving us because they’re targeting players that have shown up on film as not great individual on-ball defenders.”
“If we don’t get that squared away, that’s going to be a major problem.”
