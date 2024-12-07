Huskies Report

UConn's 'Warrior' Center Had Best Game Of Season In Win Over Baylor

The Huskies need their senior center to dominate without fouling

Colin Keane

The UConn Huskies witnessed the best performance of the season from their senior center in Wednesday’s win over Baylor.

That being said, senior big man Samson Johnson still fouled out of the game after playing just 22 minutes.

Johnson scored 13 points (4-for-4 from the field) and tallied two rejections before being disqualified, though, which only reinforces the importance of Johnson staying out of foul trouble.

The foul bug has bitten Johnson and fellow center Tarris Reed Jr. hard to start the season.

When they stay out of foul trouble (which has been seldom seen), Johnson and Reed Jr. give UConn a dynamic duo in the frontcourt that could turn into one of the team’s major advantages.

Hurley even experimented on Wednesday with playing both Johnson and Reed Jr. together for the first time, an idea that yielded positive results.

Johnson is so athletically gifted and wiry that he’s capable of guarding wings on the perimeter, allowing for the double-big lineup to work defensively.

Hurley was impressed with Johnson’s effort on Wednesday, as Johnson alluded to during a postgame presser.

“He said I played like a warrior,” Johnson said of Hurley. “He said he was proud of me.”

“It definitely feels great,” Johnson added. “This was a big game, and we needed this win. I am just trying to help the team as much as possible.”

