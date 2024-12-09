UConn Senior Guard Tallies Career-High 11 Assists In Win Over Texas
The UConn Huskies may have found their permanent answer at starting point guard.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has been candid about how he and his staff have been searching for answers at the point guard position this season. Aidan Mahaney was the starter to begin the season but was demoted to a bench role during the Maui Invitational.
And while Mahaney has since experienced a resurgence, it seems right to keep him in the role of bench scorer, especially if senior Hassan Diarra continues playing like he did on Sunday night versus Texas.
Diarra tallied a career-high 11 assists versus the Longhorns in UConn’s 76-65 victory.
Diarra now has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.89 since being moved into the starting lineup on November 26.
If the Huskies get these kinds of performances from Diarra moving forward, Hurley won’t have to keep experimenting with either Mahaney or freshman point guard Ahmad Nowell in a starting role.
Diarra is now averaging 5.6 assists per game on the season. He’s averaged 2.1 dimes per game throughout his 144-game college career.
