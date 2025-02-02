UConn Sophomore Guard Catches Fire In Colossal Road Win Over Marquette
UConn Huskies sophomore guard Solo Ball is having a special season.
Ball scored 25 points on a scintillating 7-for-9 from 3-point rage on Saturday night as the Huskies upset No. 9 Marquette on the Golden Eagles’ home floor.
Ball also added 11 rebounds and three assists. He’s shooting 45.6 percent from three on the season and has been UConn’s most consistent bucket-getter this season.
Ball is now tied with Alex Karaban at 15.0 points per game on the year, but Ball has scored 331 total points to Karaban’s 300. Not surprisingly, Ball leads the Huskies with 67 made three-point field goals on the season; Karaban is second behind Ball with 47.
Ball’s immense talent has been on full display this season after a 2023-24 freshman campaign for the six-foot-three guard that found him stuck behind future NBA players Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, and Tristen Newton.
Ball averaged just 11.5 minutes per game last season but is playing 30.9 minutes per game this year. He’s been a revelation on offense for Dan Hurley and UConn while Liam McNeeley has been out all of January nursing an ankle sprain.
Ball played all but one minute of UConn’s win over Marquette on Saturday night.
Hurley recently spoke about Ball’s abilities as a scorer. If the sophomore can continue shooting the ball like this, UConn is going to look like one of the most dangerous offenses in the country once McNeeley gets back into the fold.
