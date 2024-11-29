UConn Sophomore Guard Has Evolved Into Consistent Scorer Amid Team's Woes
The UConn Huskies have gotten off to an extremely disappointing start to the 2024-25 season, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some bright spots for the Huskies.
Before the season began, UConn head coach Dan Hurley predicted that sophomore guard Solo Ball would take a leap this season. Through seven games, Ball has done just that, at least offensively.
While Ball’s defensive play has been sub-standard for Hurley, Ball is shooting very well to start the season and has emerged as UConn’s most consistent scorer.
Ball hasn’t scored less than 10 points in any of UConn’s games this season — a feat no other Husky has accomplished. It’s also a feat that Ball only achieved three times last season.
Ball is now averaging 12.9 points per game (second on the team behind Alex Karaban) on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and a scorching 46.2 percent from three.
Ball’s already been clutch this season, too. He hit the game-tying triple to send the UConn-Memphis thriller to overtime in Maui.
Ball has been far from perfect, especially defensively, but he’s been the best-performing sophomore for the Huskies thus far.
Hurley insinuated at the very start of the season that UConn’s sophomore players were about to take off like rocket ships, but Ball has been the only one to produce at a consistent rate through seven games.
UConn needs Jayden Ross, in particular, to be more involved offensively moving forward.
