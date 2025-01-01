UConn Sophomore Solo Ball Catches Fire With Seven 3-Pointers In Win Over DePaul
Solo Ball destroys DePaul — it’s a poetic sentiment that legitimately applies to Wednesday’s UConn Huskies victory in Chicago.
Ball was the best player on the floor for either team. The sophomore shooting guard finished with a game-high 22 points on a torrid 7-for-9 from 3-point territory.
Ball also tallied six boards, a block, and just one turnover in 34 minutes of action.
Entering Wednesday’s game, Ball was averaging 12.5 points per contest for Dan Hurley’s Huskies on 40.8 percent shooting from distance. He has separated himself as UConn’s third-best player, and Wednesday’s performance only reminded everyone that his ceiling is sky high.
Ball’s athleticism is what had him flirting with a rotation spot on last year’s mega-talented roster. The freshman Ball ultimately landed outside of Hurley’s star-studded rotation, but he still ended up appearing in 39 games for the national champion Huskies at 11.5 minutes per game.
But no one outside of the Huskies locker room fully understood how good of a shooter Ball was capable of becoming. We are seeing that now.
With Liam McNeeley looking like he might miss a few games due to an ankle injury suffered Wednesday (full evaluation TBA), UConn should be just fine with Ball stepping into a second-option role alongside Alex Karaban.
Hurley may even want to consider Ball his primary option until the super soph cools off.
