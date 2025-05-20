UConn Star Liam McNeeley Receives Major New NBA Prediction
UConn star Liam McNeeley is projected to be drafted by the Washington Wizards with the 18th overall pick in ESPN's post-combine mock draft.
McNeeley missed weeks due to a high-ankle sprain and was inconsistent, but is still likely to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Across his 27 games, he shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.
While his efficiency was underwhelming in his freshman campaign, he impressed at the combine with his athleticism and shooting ability.
His size should also be intriguing to teams as he measured in at 6-8 in shoes and 214 pounds.
McNeeley may not end up a lottery pick, but he could end up with a team like the Wizards at 18. Washington would be an interesting fit for McNeeley as they are one of the youngest teams in the NBA.
The Wizards could use more wing depth, and on a rebuilding team, McNeeley could have time to grow with other pieces of their young core.
The UConn star didn't have the best freshman season, but his talent is evident, and he could be a steal for whatever team selects him in the draft.
