UConn Uses Stout Defense To Overpower Georgetown, Secure Fifth Big East Victory
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has been critical of his squad’s defense lately, and rightfully so.
Since the Huskies’ convincing 81-46 victory over East Texas A&M on Nov. 19, Hurley’s crew has allowed 70+ points on eight occasions and struggled to dictate the pace of games on the defensive end of the floor.
However, on Saturday, the Huskies’ defensive intensity was on another level, as the No. 9 ranked team in the country suffocated the Ed Cooley-led Georgetown Hoyas from start to finish.
From pressuring ball handlers at the top of the key without hand-checking to making timely weak-side defensive rotations, the Huskies emphasized taking Georgetown out of their comfort zone for 40 minutes.
Although the Hoyas connected on 46.7% of their three-point jumpers, they committed 15 turnovers, shot below 40% from the field, and trailed by as many as 23 points in a 68-60 defeat.
Offensively, Alex Karaban and Solo Ball led the way for UConn, as the gifted duo netted 19 and 15 points, respectively, and drilled multiple catch-and-shoot triples in pivotal moments.
With Saturday’s impressive road victory, the Huskies improved to 13-4 overall and 5-1 in Big East play.
The Huskies will return home on Jan. 18 to take on the Creighton Bluejays at noon on FOX.
