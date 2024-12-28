Where Does Ahmad Nowell Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?
Ranking the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season...
8. Ahmad Nowell
You’re only as good as the opportunities you get, and in the limited minutes Nowell’s received this season, he’s played some very intriguing basketball.
As Dan Hurley and staff struggled to find answers at point guard in Maui, Nowell emerged as a viable option.
Now that Hassan Diarra has settled into playing elite basketball, there’s less Nowell on the menu for UConn, but he’s already done enough to get Huskies fans excited for his sophomore season in Storrs.
There’s even an argument to be made that Nowell should be getting some of Aidan Mahaney’s bench minutes, although Mahaney has been playing better of late.
Don’t rule out Nowell as an important March contributor to this team, especially in the event of an injury to one of Hurley’s top seven.
Nowell has the body and skill set to be an All-Big East type of guard, and he’s shown that he doesn’t need a running start to enter a game and make an immediate impact.
But who tops Nowell on this list as UConn’s No. 7 best performer so far this season? Find out below.