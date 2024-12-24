Huskies Report

Where Does Donovan Clingan Rank Among UConn Huskies All-Time Greats?

Clingan is on the top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever, but how high?

Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...

8. Donovan Clingan

2 seasons (2022-2024)
National championships: 2

Accolades

  • Big East All-Freshman (2023)

In UConn History

  • No. 1 in box plus/minus (13.6)
  • No. 5 in usage percentage (25.8)
  • No. 6 in blocks per game (2.1)

With all due respect to Hasheem Thabeet (who has a case for being No. 11 just outside of this list), it's hard not to consider Clingan the second-best center in UConn history behind Emeka Okafor. Although Clingan doesn't have the accolades or stats to match either Thabeet or Okafor, he only played two seasons in a UConn uniform, and only one as a starter. Clingan made the most of his time in Storrs, however, picking up two championship rings. After backing up Adama Sanogo as a freshman, Clingan grabbed the reigns of Dan Hurley's starting center role and became arguably the best rim protector in college basketball.

Who ranks above Clingan on this top-10 list? Find out below.

Who is the No. 7 greatest UConn men's basketball player of all time?

