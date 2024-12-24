Where Does Donovan Clingan Rank Among UConn Huskies All-Time Greats?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
8. Donovan Clingan
2 seasons (2022-2024)
National championships: 2
Accolades
- Big East All-Freshman (2023)
In UConn History
- No. 1 in box plus/minus (13.6)
- No. 5 in usage percentage (25.8)
- No. 6 in blocks per game (2.1)
With all due respect to Hasheem Thabeet (who has a case for being No. 11 just outside of this list), it's hard not to consider Clingan the second-best center in UConn history behind Emeka Okafor. Although Clingan doesn't have the accolades or stats to match either Thabeet or Okafor, he only played two seasons in a UConn uniform, and only one as a starter. Clingan made the most of his time in Storrs, however, picking up two championship rings. After backing up Adama Sanogo as a freshman, Clingan grabbed the reigns of Dan Hurley's starting center role and became arguably the best rim protector in college basketball.
