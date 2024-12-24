Where Does Former Bulls Guard Ben Gordon Rank Among UConn All-Time Greats?
Gordon is on the top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever, but how high?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
6. Ben Gordon
3 seasons (2001-2004)
National championships: 1
Accolades
- Big East Tournament MVP (2004)
- First Team All-Big East (2004)
- Big East All-Freshman (2002)
In UConn History
- No. 2 in 3-point field goal percentage (.423)
- No. 4 in 3-point field goals made (246)
- No. 4 in true shooting percentage (.574)
- No. 7 in points (1795)
- No. 7 in free throw percentage (.795)
- No. 10 in win shares (15.7)
The Daily Campus' Evan Rodriguez on Gordon:
"Gordon was a monster with the Huskies and most notably during the 2003-04 championship .... the 6’3’’ guard was not only dependable with the Huskies, but also lights out from the three-point line. Gordon was also a multi-time All Big East selection and was never an easy stop during his time with the Huskies. It’s important to note that even with ... Okafor playing alongside Gordon, the guard always led UConn in scoring throughout his college career other than his freshman season."
