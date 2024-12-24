Where Does Former Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Rank Among UConn All-Time Greats?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
1. Kemba Walker
3 seasons (2008-2011)
National championships: 1
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (2011)
- Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2011)
- Bob Cousy Award (2011)
- Big East Tournament MVP (2011)
- First Team All-Big East (2011)
- Big East All-Freshman (2009)
In UConn History
- No. 2 in free throws made (501)
- No. 2 in usage percentage (26.2)
- No. 5 in win shares (17.9)
- No. 7 in steals per game (1.7)
- No. 9 in points (1783)
- No. 9 in steals (185)
- No. 10 in free throw percentage (.783)
The Daily Campus' Evan Rodriguez on Walker:
"Cardiac Kemba is one of the most decorated Huskies of all time during his time at UConn. During his UConn career, the guard earned not only a NCAA Championship on one of the best UConn teams of all time, but also earned multiple Big East honors on top of that. Even in his last year with the team, (Kemba) averaged 23.5 points and solidified his spot in Huskies history with impressive statistics across the board. Oh, and how could we forget Walker’s game winning shot against Pitt’ in 2010, one of the greatest shots in college basketball history."
What does the full top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever look like? Find out below.
Who are the top-10 greatest UConn men's basketball players of all time?