Where Does Former Celtics Guard Ray Allen Rank Among UConn All-Time Greats?
Allen is on the top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever, but how high?
In this story:
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
5. Ray Allen
3 seasons (1993-1996)
National championships: 0
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (1996)
- Big East Player of the Year (1996)
- 2x First Team All-Big East (1995, 1996)
- Big East All-Freshman (1994)
In UConn History
- No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage (.448)
- No. 1 in true shooting percentage (.594)
- No. 3 in points per game (19.0)
- No. 3 in field goals made (705)
- No. 5 in points (1922)
- No. 7 in 3-point field goals made (233)
- No. 9 in steals per game (1.6)
Yardbarker's Jeff Mezydlo on Allen:
"In 101 games, spanning three seasons, Allen totaled 1,922 points, which rank fifth in school history. ... (Allen) shot 48.7 percent, was a two-time, First Team All-Big East pick, the league's player of the year, a consensus All-American and national player of the year from United Press International for the 1995-96 season, when he averaged 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals."
Who ranks above Allen on this top-10 list? Find out below.
Who is the No. 4 greatest UConn men's basketball player of all time?
Published |Modified