Where Does Former Pistons Guard Rip Hamilton Rank Among UConn All-Time Greats?
Hamilton is on the top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever, but how high?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
4. Richard Hamilton
3 seasons (1996-1999)
National championships: 1
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (1999)
- Consensus Second Team All-American (1998)
- Final Four Most Outstanding Player (1999)
- 2x Big East Player of the Year (1998, 1999)
- 2x First Team All-Big East (1998, 1999)
- Big East All-Freshman (1997)
In UConn History
- No. 2 in points (2036)
- No. 2 in points per game (19.8)
- No. 3 in free throw percentage (.826)
- No. 4 in field goals made (691)
- No. 4 in 3-point field goal percentage (.378)
- No. 6 in 3-point field goals made (237)
- No. 8 in win shares (16.8)
- No. 10 in free throws made (417)
- No. 10 in true shooting percentage (.547)
The Daily Campus' Stratton Stave on Hamilton:
"The guard averaged 21.5 ppg in each of his final two seasons ... and racked up the accolades while winning games. Aside from being the best player on UConn’s first ever national championship team in 1999, Hamilton was the Most Outstanding Player in the tournament and won Big East Player of the Year twice."
