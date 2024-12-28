Where Does Hassan Diarra Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?
Ranking the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season...
4. Hassan Diarra
Diarra’s 6.2 assists per game this year is even more impressive when you take into account that no other Husky is averaging more than three.
The senior Diarra has been one of the nation’s best point guards since Maui, especially when it comes to dishing out dimes while limiting turnovers.
It took Diarra a few games to get his sea legs, but he’s clearly a player that the 2024-25 UConn Huskies cannot do without. Beyond his aforementioned point guard duties, Diarra provides awesome on-ball pressure defensively and is an underrated rebounder, too.
His leadership and courage rise to the surface during the final five minutes of big games. Dan Hurley and the Huskies should feel great about having Diarra on their side when March rolls around.
And while Diarra’s three-point shooting is never going to be above average, no one would be surprised to see him take — and make — a huge three when the game is on the line. Diarra’s a big-game player, which makes him a perfect fit for this program.
But who tops Diarra on this list as UConn’s third-best performer so far this season? Find out below.