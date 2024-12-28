Where Does Jaylin Stewart Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?
Ranking the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season...
6. Jaylin Stewart
Jaylin Stewart is somewhat of a chameleon for this UConn Huskies team, and that’s meant as a compliment. From one game to the next, Stewart provides something different. One game he’s knocking down threes off the bench, the next game he’s locking up the opposing team’s streaky scorer. One game he’s hitting the glass harder than anyone, and the next game he’s guarding on the perimeter as well as any of UConn’s guards.
A guy like Stewart is essential for championship teams. Whatever the situation demands, he can provide, even if he’s not elite at any specific facet of the game. The fact that Stewart can fulfill so many different tasks on the court is what makes him elite.
He’s also seemingly ego-less, as he’s embraced a bench role despite possessing the talent to start (well, that approach applies to various UConn Huskies players in the Dan Hurley era).
If and when UConn gets near the end of the dance in March, Stewart will be just as likely as anyone on this team to make the biggest play during the biggest moment. He’s the ultimate glue guy, which makes him nearly as valuable as the top names on this list.
