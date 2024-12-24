Where Does Khalid El-Amin Rank Among UConn Huskies All-Time Greats?
El-Amin is on the top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever, but how high?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
9. Khalid El-Amin
3 seasons (1997-2000)
National championships: 1
Accolades
- Big East Tournament MVP (1998)
- Big East Rookie of the Year (1998)
- First Team All-Big East (2000)
- Big East All-Freshman (1998)
In UConn History
- No. 5 in steals per game (1.7)
- No. 8 in steals (186)
- No. 10 in assists per game (4.4)
- No. 10 in 3-point field goals made (195)
The Daily Campus' Stratton Stave on El-Amin:
"El-Amin was not necessarily “the guy” during the 1999 title run during his sophomore year playing alongside No. 1 Rip Hamilton, but he was a key player. The undersized point guard was the team leader in assists and really facilitated the offense that allowed Hamilton to flourish. In his career, he averaged 15.3 points and 4.4 dimes, which are both very solid when mixed with his national championship."
