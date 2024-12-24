Where Does Shabazz Napier Rank Among UConn Huskies All-Time Greats?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
2. Shabazz Napier
4 seasons (2010-2014)
National championships: 2
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (2014)
- Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2014)
- Bob Cousy Award (2014)
- First Team All-Big East (2013)
- Big East All-Freshman (2011)
In UConn History
- No. 1 in games played (143)
- No. 1 in minutes played (4614)
- No. 1 in free throws made (509)
- No. 2 in steals (251)
- No. 2 in win shares (20.2)
- No. 3 in assists (646)
- No. 3 in 3-point field goals made (260)
- No. 4 in points (1959)
- No. 4 in steals per game (1.8)
- No. 4 in box plus/minus (8.5)
- No. 5 in free throw percentage (.813)
- No. 7 in true shooting percentage (.562)
- No. 9 in assists per game (4.5)
- No. 9 in usage percentage (29.0)
The Daily Campus' Stratton Stave on Napier:
"One thing that cannot be disputed is the fact that (Napier) was a key player in not one but two national championship runs. As a freshman, the point guard was the sixth man of the young 2011 championship team led by Kemba Walker, averaging a very solid 7.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals. Even after the Huskies were banned from the NCAA tournament in 2013, Napier stuck around while many left, staying for the worthwhile prize of a 2014 national championship victory, averaging 18.6 points and 4.9 assists per game and winning Most Outstanding Player during that run."
