Where Does Tarris Reed Jr. Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?
Ranking the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season...
5. Tarris Reed Jr.
Reed Jr. is UConn’s leading rebounder by a significant margin. He’s averaging 8.2 boards per game, with Liam McNeeley at No. 2 on the Huskies averaging 5.8 per game.
Reed Jr. destroys smaller defenders with his back to the basket down low, and he’s getting better at finishing and-ones. He came to UConn in fantastic shape, which allows him to get up and down the floor better than almost any center of comparable height and strength.
Reed Jr. has also shown he can produce against the best competition. He had 20 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks versus Xavier. In Maui, he showed out with 22 points, 11 boards, and 3 rejections versus Memphis.
He’s already had six games with 10 or more rebounds, although he has fouled out of three contests so far this season.
When he can stay on the floor (which is more often than Samson Johnson can), Reed Jr. looks Adama Sanogo-esque at times, something pointed out by Dan Hurley.
Most UConn fans would probably say they expected Reed Jr. to be good but that’s he’s been better than they thought. He made a great decision to come to Storrs and play for Hurley, both for the Huskies program and his own development.
But who tops Reed Jr. on this list as UConn’s No. 4 best performer so far this season? Find out below.