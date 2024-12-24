Where Does Tristen Newton Rank Among UConn Huskies All-Time Greats?
Newton is on the top-10 list of greatest Huskies ever, but how high?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
7. Tristen Newton
2 seasons (2022-2024)
National championships: 2
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (2024)
- Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2024)
- Bob Cousy Award (2024)
- Big East Tournament MVP (2024)
- First Team All-Big East (2024)
In UConn History
- No. 2 in assists per game (5.5)
- No. 2 in box plus/minus (8.8)
- No. 6 in free throw percentage (.811)
After three seasons at East Carolina, Newton transferred to UConn and started in all but one of his 79 games for the Huskies across two national title seasons. At six-foot-five, Newton was the prototype big point guard that Dan Hurley loves. Newton competed a clean sweep of awards in his final season in Storrs, winning Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Tournament weeks after winning the Big East Tournament MVP. He was also named a First Team All-American for the season and given the Bob Cousy Award for the nation's best point guard.
