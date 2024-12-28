Where Does Youssouf Singare Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?
Ranking the top performers for the UConn Huskies men's basketball team so far this season...
9. Youssouf Singare
If Dan Hurley was told before the season that Singare would appear in 11 of the Huskies’ first 13 games, he’d be shocked.
But with both Samson Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. suffering from recurring bouts of the foul trouble blues, Singare has been called upon frequently, including during some massive moments.
Singare tallied three rebounds in seven minutes of clutch action versus Gonzaga in UConn’s blockbuster win over the Zags at Madison Square Garden.
Then, Singare scored four points and grabbed two boards in eight minutes of burn versus Xavier in the Huskies’ epic Big East opener, another victory.
Both of these games were being played at the highest level that college basketball has to offer, a level at which — if you’re not prepared to compete — you’ll be brutally exposed.
The fact that Singare has held his own during these games is a testament to his own improvement and to Hurley’s staff.
Singare’s looked surprisingly ready to contribute, and his expedited development has been one of the most pleasant surprises of UConn’s season.
