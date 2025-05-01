Wisconsin Star Serah Williams Transfers to UConn
The University of Connecticut's women's basketball program has made a B1G addition.
Sought-after transfer portal prospect Serah Williams has announced her intentions to join the Huskies for her senior season, doing so on her social media accounts earlier this week. Williams has spent her first three collegiate seasons at Wisconsin. Per Kendra Andrews of ESPN, the Huskies beat out schools like LSU and North Carolina for her services.
"Genesis 28:15. Yes. I’ll stay with you, I’ll protect you wherever you go," Williams said in her post, referencing the first book of the Holy Bible. "Go Huskiess [sic]."
While UConn has mostly viewed the transfer portal activity as a spectator, Williams' talents should provide a clearer path on another championship run. Williams was a silver lining for a Wisconsin group that has not appeared in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament since 2002. She averaged a double-double in her sophomore year (2023-24) at 17.4 points and 10.7 rebounds while leading the Big Ten in blocks for the second year in a row at 84. That season saw her guide the Badgers to the WNIT's regional semifinal round in their first postseason showing in 13 years.
For her efforts, Williams was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year (sharing the honor with Ohio State's Celeste Taylor), joining previous honorees such as Tanisha Wright, Veronica Burton, and Lauren Betts. Williams came close to another double-double average last year at 9.8 rebounds and a career-best 19.2 points. She also appeared on last season's All-Big Ten first team and the conference's defensive squad.
Williams' arrival creates an intriguing situation in the Huskies' front court, which is set to welcome back incumbent starters Jana El Alfy and Sarah Strong after their most recent national championship run. The second unit also features Ice Brady and the injured Ayanna Patterson.
