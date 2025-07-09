WNBA Makes Major Paige Bueckers All-Star Announcement
Team Collier drafted Dallas Wings rookie and UConn legend Paige Bueckers for the WNBA All-Star Game.
Napheesa Collier, another former Huskies star, selected Bueckers to her team with her fourth selection in the draft.
Collier was named one of the captains for the All-Star Game, along with Caitlin Clark. Collier is enjoying a great season, averaging 24.3 points, eight rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. She now teams up with another former UConn star.
Bueckers is having a productive rookie season, averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. She is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three.
The 23-year-old has continued her success from her four years at UConn. While with the Huskies, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points per game along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.1 steals. She shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from behind the arc.
Bueckers was a three-time All-American and led UConn to become National Champions in the 2024-25 season.
The former UConn star is now an All-Star in her first season in the WNBA, and could be a key piece on Team Collier in the All-Star Game.
