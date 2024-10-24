Braylon Mullins Gives Dan Hurley's UConn Three Top-25 Recruits From 2025 Class
The UConn Huskies are dominating every facet of college basketball right now.
Besides winning the last two national championships, Dan Hurley’s program has begun to take it to the next level with recruiting.
Since missing out on consensus No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg last cycle, Hurley and UConn’s elite staff have cleaned up on the recruiting trails like never before in Hurley’s tenure.
On Wednesday, Hurley received a commitment from No. 16 player in the nation Braylon Mullins, a player viewed by many as the best shooter in high school basketball.
Mullins now joins top-25 recruits Eric Reibe and Darius Adams in UConn’s ridiculous 2025 class.
According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, UConn’s current recruiting hot streak represents not only excellence in the present but a historical milestone for the program.
“UConn is now the only program in the country with three top-25 commits in the 2025 class,” Borzello said on Wednesday.
“it's the first time since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007 that the Huskies have multiple top-25 recruits in the same class -- and they now have three.”
Winning back-to-back national championships takes care of a lot of recruiting by itself, but the job that Hurley is doing recruiting along with his assistants Kimani Young, Luke Murray, and Tom Moore cannot be ignored.
More NCAA: UConn Sharpshooting Guard Named Preseason All-Big East Third Team